Rape survivor wins $1B verdict against security guard's employer

More
A Georgia grand jury awarded the verdict after a security guard was convicted of raping Hope Cheston in October 2012.
0:47 | 05/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rape survivor wins $1B verdict against security guard's employer

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55407820,"title":"Rape survivor wins $1B verdict against security guard's employer","duration":"0:47","description":"A Georgia grand jury awarded the verdict after a security guard was convicted of raping Hope Cheston in October 2012.","url":"/US/video/rape-survivor-wins-1b-verdict-security-guards-employer-55407820","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.