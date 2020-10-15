Transcript for Rapper Megan Thee Stallion opens up about being a ‘victim of violence by a man’

And now two meg and a stallion opening up in New York Times speaking up for black women the rapper says she's not afraid of criticism and hopes to empower young women. Shenae Norman has that story. Hip hop star meg in the sound and speaking out and speaking up for black women in America being constantly told she's too much. Rivera had broken into the black woman. This singer pending a powerful op Ed piece in the New York times' taking on the issue of violence against women. Opening up about her own experience and what she describes as being a victim of an act of violence by a man explaining the issue is even more intense for black women who struggle against stereo types and are seen as angry or threatening will we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. Her to see these issues and speak to us specifically. I'm because a conversation is almost always about everybody else but an is very eagle and there's no. House. This comes just days after the rap superstar performed her. Are megahit savage on Saturday Night Live. The word for ten. Black lady tiger on stage featuring quotes for an album that enacted is sneaking Mallory girl. Yeah. Calling out Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron for his handling of debris on a Taylor case. We need to protect about men and women. Megan this -- op Ed pointing to other obstacles black women face like disproportionately high mortality rates for black mothers and citing a 2019 stat that 91%. Of transgender or gender non conforming people who were fatally shot were black the rapper also says she was the victim of a shooting musician Tory lanes was charged with assault in the July incident. Asian or white artist and what had her aunt hack. There were knee and are worrying. Or entity. Megan writing after a party I was shot twice as I walked away from him. Even as a victim I've been met with skepticism and judgment adding people of publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault. It's important for mix and not to seek out to continue. To operate her career and her homes her Sparky marquis. A negative thing she's not afraid of criticism and chieftains quote it's ridiculous. That some people think the simple phrase protect black women is controversial. Diane. Senay thanks in these are McGinest ions first public comments since Tory lanes was charged last week. His arraignment was postponed until November 18 ABC news was unable to reach his team for comment. But senior entertainment writer Eddie ESPN's the undefeated Kelly Carter joins us now for more on this Kelly good morning thanks for being here. Good morning thanks for having me so tremendous Diane starts out her piecing black women have gone from being unable to vote. To being able to decide elections within a century what does that shift say. About where we are right now. And I think it sends a lot quite frankly probably one of the most important special interest groups in this election and and and that. Election four years ago where black women you know and I and I think I'm there's this really. Funny but very true and very serious to mean that it's been circulating for years that says black women quote screw it I'll do it you know. Big box and then that you know we we cannot understand that the world around our country in that case is licking. Black women to kind of save that once again and I think that Megan was just kind of picky enough. I've been very popular stock. In an expanding that. To her army and the European biggest net when she performed on us now last week the words protect black women were on a screen behind her. Other words there are obvious and she used them a lot in this hot bed but what film larger meaning behind them. And you know. Personal issue right now I think is unfortunately extremely relatable and that is that black women for. Item in the entirety of our existence it feels like. I have been in a very complicated position to. Protect black man because we know the dangers of not protecting black man and I think you know she is you know talked about. Being shot and being assaulted by by another singer she doesn't understand why can happen. Gotten the the kind of public I'll harness support that she might have and that she should Betsy deserves. Edgy but it happened because she and that moment was trying to protect hand because. Everyone is afraid of what happens when you recorders and incidents arm against. A black man in this environment and I think that that is a painful truth. Of that particular reality list of people truth or a lot of black women unfortunately it's like domestic violence I'm. And since don't get reported. Zionist community because there's this idea that black may need to be protect big. But Megan has flipped the script and Zain no more silence some more protect black women this is a community. People that have been ignored that have been disrespect it for so many years and the time is not the attention and protect this particular group of people. And what kind of an impact do you think these kinds of justice focus musical performances in these kind of pieces have. And in terms of trying to create real change and what is it about her that you think. Made this time sort of carry so much weight and and see so much coverage. Megan is 25 years old and it's very difficult to remember that because a lot of times when when she speaks and even confident for music. Makes her peers to be a little bit older than her actually does she the 25 year old college student. So she was really speaking to a lot of first time voters and that's election which is very powerful and very important but it's also important to me to know that. That Megan's platform has always been about the empowerment and the Woodman. Women in black woman in particular. Reading about it and adhere times and it and performing in Saturday and act like staged what protect black women in the background. Consist of more comparable weight for everybody else to talk about her platform. You know her platform. It is is always about putting women out front and the women bill comparable to live in their own trees and this is just an extension. Of all the things that she's been doing that separates mixing. And we'll definitely continuing and much heated conversation Kelly Carter from ES PNC undefeated we appreciate your time Kelly thank you. Think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.