Now Playing: Rare Pterosaur fossil discovered in Utah

Now Playing: Pregnant mom, 2 young daughters vanish in Colorado

Now Playing: Closing arguments in Manafort trial began today

Now Playing: First day of school in Parkland, Florida

Now Playing: Stoneman Douglas' 1st day back is 'bittersweet,' superintendent says

Now Playing: Police use Taser on 87-year-old woman picking flowers

Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 15, 2018

Now Playing: LA will be first US city to use subway station body scanners

Now Playing: LAPD searches for man seen spanking a hippo at the zoo

Now Playing: College takes 'legal and moral' responsibility for athlete's death

Now Playing: Couple rescued from ice cave after two days

Now Playing: Judge faces backlash after New Mexico suspects freed

Now Playing: Dozens of water rescues across the flooded heartland

Now Playing: Victims speak out in US Catholic sexual abuse scandal

Now Playing: Couple rescued from ice cave after nearly 2 days

Now Playing: Camper washed away in Pennsylvania flooding

Now Playing: President's campaign taking legal action against Omarosa

Now Playing: Prayers for Aretha Franklin pouring in

Now Playing: A 900-page grand jury report details priest abuse