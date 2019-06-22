Transcript for Rat falls from ceiling onto customer's table at Buffalo Wild Wings

Well how about a side of vermin. But those wings my apologies if you're eating breakfast. This was the case for diners in a Buffalo Wild Wings out in California when a racked. Fell from the ceiling of the restaurant and directly on to they aren't able can you imagine. Now wholly should Norman says he was watching a soccer game when she heard strange noise and looked up and then watched that rats come crashing down. Norman says the rat was not moving. But it was still breathing and how she hung around long enough to the detective was still breathing but goblins at. A manager came up scooped the rat out with two plates. More appetizing information put the rat in a bag. The company says the rad was likely the result. Of ongoing construction. At the restaurant and you know what let's be honest that's small by New York State. Adorable daughters your observation it's going to.

