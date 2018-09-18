Transcript for Reality star surgeon and girlfriend accused of drugging, raping women

My office is announcing the filing charges. And the rest of well known Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon. And reality star Greg rover show and his female companion. It's a risk to remedy. The two men were charged the two. Excuse me the two were charged on September 11 point gates and on the following counts. Rape by use of drugs. Rural population by anesthesia or control substance. Assault with intent to commit sexual a sexual offense. Four counts of possession of a controlled substance for sale. Two counts of possession of an assault weapon in April 26 chain rover showed greater use of meeting 32 year old Jane doe one. In a restaurant in Newport Beach. On April 10 point six chain. Rover showed rally are accused of inviting Jane doe one to a vote party in Newport Beach. And then escorting her to Grover shows apartment once and no one was intoxicated. The defendants are accused of reaping an orally cop living. There were supplied to her answers prevent us from resisting due to intoxicating. Do the intoxicating and controlled substances even though they reasonably new patients. October 2 point six team. Brochure earlier accused of drinking alcoholic saying go to. At a bar in Newport peace until the victim was no longer conscious. The defendants are accused of bringing Jane doe two to rogues those apartment. And sexually assaulting her with the intent to commit rape. Jane doe two awoke. And scream for help. Until a neighbor called the Newport be some police department. They responded to the scene and investigated the case on January 9 28 chain. Brochure and writer accused of possessing large quantities of illegal drugs. Along with two illegal unregistered assault rifles. Four other firearms. And several large capacity magazines that rovers of residents in the materials we've seized. There are thousands and thousands of videos and images on room with those phone. Many also including ramming which we are now meticulously going through. There are several videos and where the women. In the videos. Appear to be highly intoxicated beyond the ability to consent. Or resist. And they're barely responsive to the defendant's sexual advances. Based on this evidence. We believe that there might be many. Unidentified victims out there.

