Transcript for Recalled Ragu pasta sauce may contain plastic

The maker of Bradley spaghetti sauce announces a recall amid worries some bottles may contain bits of plastic. Ms. Connor America not reveal the problems Saturday it is there haven't been any reports of illness or consumer complaints. The recall affects three varieties of rag who produced earlier this month anyone who bought them as advice to throw them away. Boeing Sierra says his company made a mistake and how it him or problematic Coptic warning system. And at 737 Max jets the CEO of Boeing says communication with the public airlines and regulators about the warning system was not consistent. System has been implicated and the maps the jet crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia. But still nearly 350 people the Boeing jets have been grounded for three months. The CEO Boeing says it should be cleared to fly again later this year.

