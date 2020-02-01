Transcript for Reckless driver live streams own crash

Connecticut state police say a man who was live streaming themselves dropping more than a hundred miles per hour also ended up. Live streaming his crass 23 year old Kenneth poplar lost control of his car Saturday morning at a highway ramp and Clinton city. A trooper was following him as he sped into an exit slammed into a guardrail and rolled over. This suffered minor injuries was issued a misdemeanor summons for violations including reckless driving and having a suspended license.

