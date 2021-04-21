Transcript for Record late season snow, cold moving across US

And time now for a look tea Wednesday whether. Rain sleet and snow forced the Cincinnati Reds off the field last night it's a storm system that'll stretch from the midwest six. Upstate new York and parts of New England today some areas could get six inches of snow. Elsewhere rain along the East Coast today and more snow for parts of the Rockies. I second today's temperatures parts of Texas and Oklahoma could see record low temperatures this morning. Before they rebound leader today meanwhile Vieri mild across the Pacific northwest.

