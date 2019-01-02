Transcript for Record-low temperatures, lake effect snow continue to pummel Northeast

Okay now everyone take a deep sigh of relief because this cold weather is almost behind this week Johnson in an upstate New York or wind chills are still below zero but it is almost over. Win. Bromide Ed this lake effect snow has been relentless I mean just take a look around me. At this park here betrays the dizzy broad the benches everything completely smothered. It's up to my needs as I try to walk throughout some parts of New York State got more than three feet. In this storm the weather the conditions. Have been deadly from the midwest to the East Coast at least fifteen people have died. We've seen the driving conditions extremely treacherous on the roads cars sliding off Guinean stuck in the snow banks people having to dig themselves out. Not a plows are out in full force trying to clear the rose the biggest cannot keep up with this level of snow fall. In New Hampshire a state worker was badly injured when a chunk of ice flew off of a vehicle of all five cars in front of it. And then came crashing through the windshield. In Chicago an amazing picture the Chicago river. Completely frozen over as that city now reaches eighty plus hours. Of sub zero temperatures. Now back to the snow here you see it coming down it's been like this really for a couple of days now almost nonstop in some parts the northeast. The consistency as a hits the ground. Is light and fluffy but the problem is with these temperatures. In the windshield that freezes into ice creating those extremely dangerous driving conditions so officials have been out there or urging people to stay indoors. Through the weekend until those warmer temperatures finally provide some relief another major concern is a severe threat a frostbite. With these temperatures a whiff that windshield exposed skin can start to experience frostbite in just thirty minutes.

