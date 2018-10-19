Record Mega Millions jackpot on the rise

More
The Mega Millions jackpot is worth at least $970 million. ABC News' Kendis Gibson reports.
2:29 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Record Mega Millions jackpot on the rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58611288,"title":"Record Mega Millions jackpot on the rise","duration":"2:29","description":"The Mega Millions jackpot is worth at least $970 million. ABC News' Kendis Gibson reports.","url":"/US/video/record-mega-millions-jackpot-rise-58611288","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.