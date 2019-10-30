Record number of child migrants detained by Border Patrol this year

More
A Border Patrol commander discusses the high number of migrant apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border.
7:08 | 10/30/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Record number of child migrants detained by Border Patrol this year
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:08","description":"A Border Patrol commander discusses the high number of migrant apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66645994","title":"Record number of child migrants detained by Border Patrol this year","url":"/US/video/record-number-child-migrants-detained-border-patrol-year-66645994"}