Record-setting astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns to Earth

ABC News' Gio Benitez recaps NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei's return to Earth after a record 355 days in space, and how current tensions between the U.S. and Russia almost kept him on the ISS longer.

