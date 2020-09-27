Transcript for Red flag warnings issued for parts of California, Utah and New Mexico

Yeah that's right today another foggy cloudy cool at least a start mourning here in the northeast by the west things are heating up of rewarding had one blue grass fire. Break out and current county. California's outside Bakersfield misses interest in video of actually an air drop happening type but POV video out of the cockpit. I'm going through the smoke make an air drop in try to get control this grass fire they going to be busy this weekend. Not just air but across parts of the intermountain west so up fire west of a Laramie bring in this smoke. Into Cheyenne Wyoming as 80000 acre fire and they're having a hard time but that is well. And today we've got fire danger alerts wind watches. We get Santa Ana going to be blowing and critical fire danger across the Sacramento ballet. Today with winds blowing in an increasing ten night across Southern California and temperatures only increasing. To near triple digit stopped as we head towards the middle of the week. A check what's happening Nash like time now for a look at your local weather forecast.

