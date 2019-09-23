Red panda cub makes her debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

More
Kiki, the baby red panda, explored her new outside habitat.
0:45 | 09/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Red panda cub makes her debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:45","description":"Kiki, the baby red panda, explored her new outside habitat. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65806490","title":"Red panda cub makes her debut at Milwaukee County Zoo","url":"/US/video/red-panda-cub-makes-debut-milwaukee-county-zoo-65806490"}