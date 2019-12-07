Transcript for Red Sox icon undergoes 3rd surgery since shooting

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is said to be in good spirits after another surgery. In a statement Ortiz his wife revealed that poppy underwent a third operation this week due to complications from his gunshot wound. Tiffany Ortiz has 43 year old is recovering well at least fourteen people are charged in last month's shooting in the Dominican Republic. And a member of the US women's soccer team says she was robbed at a luxury hotel a Los Angeles. Alley long says she was attending the FCs with her husband and teammates. When her room at the Ritz Carlton was burglarized. She says in a tweet that someone stole her wedding ring and the key to the city given to or by the mayor of New York. Police are viewing a video from the hotel a source in the LE PD says the couple left their room and use the last two prop the door opened slightly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.