Transcript for Reducing stigma, taking action on World Suicide Prevention Day

You didn't know on today's September 10 is world of suicide prevention day in awareness day observed annually worldwide to provide action to prevent. Suicide so we have conversations all the time on mental health and today I'm so happy to be joined by two women. Who are helping people normalize the discussion in and helping people released the shame of getting helps I want to bring in ABC's chief meteorologist ginger is the an off wrote author of the book natural disaster. And ABC's chief medical correspondent doctor Jin Ashton and author of the book life after suicide. So ginger first stops thank you for being with us. I want to begin with up powerful posts that you wrote just yesterday on instead Graham. And I'm just gonna read a section of it if you don't mind so people I'm can be reminded that you said. I thought I would share a description from my first suicide attempt from my book natural disaster yes I had more than one attempt. For me suicide was a snap decision a dark place I woke up in for one day and didn't feel the next day an impulse. And then you go on to say I can't say that anyone could have told me something that would have stopped me from doing it both times. But I do know that I would go back and tell myself that the feeling was fleeting. Knowing that nothing is as spinal as in being your life. Life is too good. Ginger pretty powerful so. Elena ask you why was it's so important for you to. Put this post out. A car and itself Tony and in in this not. Pretty. All. All are. Well. Including keeping it there and that's I just around. Cell. That is still important right it is it's that. I cited Adams. I wrote a boat. Up out my hands and happy at all. Dart is Garry and everybody that everyone is different. Suicide and compassionate and all of the different health challenges. But this day. And posts on. Our patent making sure people realize that they're not alone. Most importantly to me it's not about. It like that. It's about. And that's it's me into each checking myself into hospital. Prop up Evers and by. Help happiness and joy in being able to be albums and that's coming up there right now. It's something that constantly we're at it's just our bodies it's mine. It's not. Clear iced it. And I got and I haven't met this response. It's amazing and the part where you say the feeling is fleeting I feel is so powerful so doctor Jenn. In your experience. Your children's father and your ex husband. Died by suicide in you've talked about how it's difficult. To see the sign so how can you tell. If someone is going through this. Well first not I just am so proud to call your friend and where holly N. To get to see her almost every day and know her. Beyond what people just see on the screen name is you know is inspiring to every one and I ink that. When when I just. By its rate my book light after suicide and share not just my story of Mike Stanley and house suicide affected our ally but the story that suicides not. It was beaten highs. You know right now the estimates are that for every person whose eyes ice who was a 135. People are directly affect it. Which means over six million people a year. Are losing a lot lines of suicide. And so today and every day. We need to think about the people suffering. And we need to think about the people who are left behind from the the guilt and blame and that team it was compound at fact that. I am a doctor and I didn't see. The typical signs -- rob. Because he was very good at hiding but also because sometimes you don't want to see them. On a while you have to classic signs of depression. There were some bread is looking back on our marriage. That I just. We didn't hone in on and so I being awareness and education. And as ginger said you know asking for help which. Is very hard for anyone to do but especially certain rooms like doctors and law enforcement and best friends you know we're supposed to be the strong ones and so. It's only after living through. What I am living there and what my children are living through that I realized as ginger said it anise ginger is living. I'm that the real the real sign of strain is asking for help it's not assigning us. And ginger I think I think the interesting thing and that you also have mentioned is that you know. This doesn't discriminate anyone any one. Can be going through these feelings and in the way that you're just so brave and courageous to share your story it it helps people release the shame. It's not something that I always comfortable even. At that up at all of out. That and saying. I've already talked about. At that part yet like me and sort that out at least someone else beyond. Help just taught her to help. Said absolutely. It's what it called. Heirs I. It's definitely helped an exit at buddy's. Outweigh finding out I just want it to you are except. I want. It's. Well should be justly. Are at outs that helped a lot and check up. I'll be separate. Should be taking air RI. But. It's fine that all of these Al. It dressed. Up here. At. Bubble safe sex right. Except. I allotment help agent like. It's it's powerful Jim Jersey and and doctor G an Aston we appreciate you being. With us today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.