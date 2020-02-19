Rehabilitated bald eagles fly free

More
The two eagles were released back into the wild in Missouri.
0:31 | 02/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rehabilitated bald eagles fly free
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:31","description":"The two eagles were released back into the wild in Missouri. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69070115","title":"Rehabilitated bald eagles fly free","url":"/US/video/rehabilitated-bald-eagles-fly-free-69070115"}