Remains of actor Julian Sands found after he disappeared while hiking in January

British actor Julian Sands, 65, was reported missing while hiking Mount Baldy in the Los Angeles area on Jan. 13, authorities said.

June 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live