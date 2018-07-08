Transcript for Remains of young boy found on filthy compound where authorities rescued 11 children

Beginning the end mid may we received information. Child. The breaking point for us. Wounds last Thursday. When a message that we reason wouldn't believe came from. And of the compound or somebody was. Great knowledge of the compound. Sent a message saying. Basically that we are starving children. Something along those lines for me that was the British people and we finally had enough. Probable cause. But in our for search warrant and present an industry shipped on issues compound. So Ross law. Was located. Warren had already been confirmed from Georgia. He was taken into custody as was the other only other male soul on the property. His name is Lucas more. Both were rested the compound further searched. Come round three he knows presumably the mother of all eleven children that were found its com. But conditions were bad as I've stated in prior press releases will go into much more detail about that. We made the decision to not charge the females salute to the state children youth and families division. Perhaps have a better opportunity to interview him and learn. Things that they needed to know for their independent investigation. Advancing to Sunday we felt that. Collectively the investigation. Revealed everything. Necessary. For the children for their independent investigation. And orange reform now. Target eleven counts of child abuse all five adults. Occupants of this column. We return and we. Target location to look for the child. Yesterday at 1119. And you know he did opportunities. Young boy. Those have been turned over to the office of medical investigation. No positive identification of that child has been made this time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.