Transcript for Remembering civil rights icon Joseph E. Lowery

And now switching gears a central figure out one of the most pivotal moments in American history. Has passed away the reverend Joseph Lowery was an icon of a civil rights movement responsible for organizing thousands. And inspiring millions our TJ Holmes has his story. The dean has gone home. After a life of service that put him on the front lines of civil rights battles that shakes the nation reverend Joseph H Lowry passed away this weekend at the age of 98 surrounded by family at his home in Atlanta. With his goatee the signatures soul patch and longevity Lowry was affectionately called the dean of the civil rights movement and while little kids may learn the name Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in their textbooks Lowry. Was also right there biking side through much of the movement a co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference along with Doctor King. It was Lowery who helped lead the bus boycott in Montgomery that made Rosa Parks a household name it was Lowery who delivered the demands for the Selma to Montgomery march which led to passage of the voting rights act a defining moment of the civil rights movement. Though he retired from the pulpit and his role as president of the sclc in the ninety's he remained engaged in public debate and politics. He was a supporter of LG BTQ plus writes and while many of the old guard lined up in support of Hillary Clinton. Lowry was an early supporter of senator Barack Obama. He later deliver the benediction at Obama's inauguration and received the presidential medal of freedom in 2009. The reverend Joseph Lowery is a giant. Of the Moses generation of civil rights leaders. There was just king Lowrie and a few others huddled in Montgomery who laid the ground work for the bus boycott and the movement that was to fall. Lowry is fiery tell it like it is yet gentlemanly style was on full display in 2006. Speaking at the funeral of Coretta Scott king and with former president George W. Bush just feet away. Presidents. Governors. Com for more and British. But in a moment. Room where it's become deeds that meet need. It was classic flowers in a statement on his passing President Obama called Lowery a giant who had so many of us stand on his shoulders. A giant a titan an icon or just the dean. Reverend Lowery fought and won battles for decades that changed America. The dean indeed in TJ Holmes joins us now live TJ Lowry was once called the most prominent survival in the civil rights movement the human and symbolic link going all the way back. Yeah you're telling me earlier about meeting him yourself several times in and the words that he shared with you in the lasting impression. A what I hear that and also what you think his legacy it is. I mean this was that it we're losing an original peer and again I don't know what humility Doctor King. When they don't know the name is well Ralph Abernathy or freight shuttles were poor or Joseph Lowery these are the guys were right there next to Doctor King through this and and Joseph Lowery was the guy inch hole are essentially. The boycott in Montgomery he was the guy who was there. And who helped put that Selma march that got the voting rights act passed these were moments that changed what this country became. That's who he wants this what they've tightened along titans this was an icon. And and look I was when I moved to Atlanta was seen in there as an anchor for five years. And I was blessed to be around some of these guys like Lowry and ambassador. Andrew young and these guys kind of showed me the way if you will and it's a blessing of my life to being able to spend the time I got to spend without interviewed several times but also just around him in Atlanta. And one of those time it goes through you got me. Point at any point in my face and say you are the reason we don't have a civil rights movement today saying young black folks like me and you in the who we get opportunity and we get comfortable right we get comfortable and we forget there's still something worth fighting for. And that kind of sticks with you now will be with me and the rest of my life. And he was such a profound man so a steam but also a sense of humor talk to us about that moment when you talk to him after he had gotten the presidential medal of freedom. Death yeah I think it was I have onset. Much sewage CNN just days after he got another freedom he was still wearing it at the time and ask have you taken off yet and he told me no you don't you rallies and I that the DB shower in this thing. He actually say yes keep it on in this hour to lean on the I don't get it where I mean that's evidence the guy who worked at the time almost ninety years old that was always is that the humor he was just always had his way about a that you won't want to balance you walk in and we just don't. Like royalty just a legal gentlemen we look fiery guy. And certainly average Americans and Americans in general quite a dead to this type of a man who was arrested shot and organize and lead countless Marge is a man and as you mentioned known as the dean of the civil rights movement. Any other time and it under any other circumstances this funeral would abandon a massive salute and home going that would rival. That of some of the most revered leaders that we have so now what I mean what's the plan as far as a funeral or memorial service for him. Yet this is just where we are now in a lot of families are going through this right I had a member of my family over the weekend. Did someone passed think they had to stream the funeral a lot of people are going through this right now this was someone like those of Larry we'd get something. You can wanted to state funeral everybody would show law. To his funeral the biggest names in politics in YouTube do could imagine they can't do. Because of where we are corona virus right now and they put out a statement his foundation saying that they're going to a small a private family. Funeral but they hope to do a larger public event sometime late summer or in the false we still could see that but this is just. Where we are right now but I'm really appreciate too appreciative to you guys for taking the time. Two to still give this man has dropped to take down on your show I know what's going on in the world this is the man who no matter what's going on deserves his moment. The first shore could not agree with you more in this was necessary and TJ Holmes we thank you for bringing. His story to us thank you TJ.

