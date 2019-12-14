Transcript for Remembering a hero

I'm ABC's Stephanie Ramos in Pensacola Florida just outside the naval air station here where a gunman opened fire inside one of those buildings killing three sailors. We spoke to the family of one of the sailors Joshua Caleb watts it. Here's how his family is remembering him. He was very excited to be here he continued his training to become a pilot who he graduated from Annapolis. Just this past may into just now. He always wanted to go into the military is always wanted to soldier from the timing sponsors. We always knew that he would he would serve it's country people is. Driven and he had everything planned out years in advance as our brother he encouraged us to always push forward home. Other members of our family he's incurred to them and push them to greatness. Talk about this. Whole team behind me. This just shows that he has been. And creative. Of course. The fat that Karen would take the time. To do something about this with a stress and we're. Young person after young person. Two men entered the you know to encourage them. To know thing you know. And you know we want him we may improve the backed. He loved his family. When he heard there and then a shooting. At the naval air station what went through your mind. Exactly what went through them. Pose. If Caleb. To put his hands on weapon he would deploy into. This post he would defend his site looks. That's what went in my mind. And we were calling and I emailed Lehman. Seeming Nelson in. This is bad for all worried please please let us know that you're okay. As the morning progressed. His. Primate for three years reported to us that Carol have been taken to hospital. And then we need to come to Pensacola. We were expecting upon our son wounded in the hospital. And only around the check in staff greeted us and to this to a room. Deep within the hospital and at that moment we become. Mute on their pics and details. Before that keep this even though Caleb and shot multiple times. He still. Can we brand accounts. And told their purses ponders exactly where the stimulus. That is true possibly saving countless five's talk politically about. Terrible had always told us they wanted to take the fop to the enemy we're that would us. Hamas spoke to the officer. She told me that was this was last breath but. He summoned all his church. King Lutheran. And gave a report the description of the shooter. And where he believed his location laws. And I took off to do their duty. Can confronted. The attack. Until it tough to process it's really tough we are we Oprah okay. Are joyous been stolen. We hit camp. Just guests. Now on and planned there is another shooting. Hand. I have to thank the con man and it you know I'm never want this to happen I never rule out. One of national and this to happen to thing. I don't know there's parents and hasten mom. If it ever happens. You know I'm go any. He cannot do he wanted to take. Center in this country. Now. He was the officer of the day. And he defended his post. An unarmed. The navy and FBI and everyone Gingrich. Creative. But. Probably the hardest thing for us do lose a family. It is my brother was on often. I'm brother Ethan shooting. Since he was young. All of us or dad or grandfather taught you Wear your own Monroe there have been armed. With some do a much different functions. They soon men and women and understanding watch. Need to be armed. And they're standing watch to keep the building secure. Post Lenox. Challenge. The unity to change that. Wait we've actually heard. Something is being changed. We're just whopper to be. Done with full measure. Time to use of them was how he felt about having. Foreign nationals. In his cost. Well who's very positive we we spoke about it that he admit. Mimi. Service member Shrum several foreign countries allies of the United States. And he was so positive and he called them professional sailors. He was happy to serve with. Some people need saying. This is flying into account foreign nationals and costs training with Unix sailors soldiers mine all. The services service members. On the missions in the works not letting this device that sin and believe what just appear to have would have wanted how to we move forward from this. We need it when he until evaluate. The vetting. And we need to proceed with the wisdom. And now he jerk reaction. Can these are our allies. And true. Some of these people live their hearts they feel with hatred. And that they chose to go down that path them. Our family my camera. Can Caleb. Had that bear these consequences. Of their actions. I would ask that we not try people for evil. And that we be was that our decisions. And how we go forward. So who. Patten censoring things go from here. It's. I think leniently don't. To learn this kid has been soundness from around the world yes people contacting us. It's just been a night. He was. Courtside. He was a great office. It was willing later his life. His hope is always knew we always do this but. That he could lose a sloppy service this country. We just didn't think that it could happen if. Florida. The navy has also identified the other two victims. Nineteen year old Mohammed hate them and 21 year old Cameron Scott Walters. The grief felt so much so in this community and across the country as the FBI continues to search for answers. I'm ABC's Stephanie Ramos in Pensacola Florida and you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.