Transcript for Remembering Mike Tyson’s apologies to Evander Holyfield, Teddy Atlas

A. What an actress Manning and he did not cry at all. It was really tough but really hard and I don't want to be erroneous notices this accident. And senator on the goal as time went by and we really began to work on these early childhood issues. Yes tears started to come. War on had sessions in which she just. I'm a. In the federal come from basically its. Two sewage and we watched each other grow to be come establish and steamed fried this little and I used weather woes is. After. B requirement. I knew how much it bother ten menu here being carrying them for so long. To be about election in his eye and announces to the world as well. How kit from Knight. One time I believe they can't be peace without war a war like that. We think they'll be couldn't get the better thank you Wear the green tea at this moment here all of them have alleged that defendants in the dog I'm of them. Thank you Bob event. There was as soon try to verify who's sort of tour to use PM. Well we played. Suddenly one of my guys who say Teddy. Listen and so what's called encore media but it seems like Tyson's head over towards you. Thanks a you know who's had finally. And he just said I'm sorry. Centennial sorry. Will you accept my apology. Put his hands out. And so I. Shook his head deal opening. I have to think that not being a fighter and not having to play the bully not having to make other people scared of him. That enabled to guide to. Move on go off. Now liberated him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.