Remembering Parkland 2 years later

Linsey Davis speaks to Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the victims, on the second anniversary of the tragedy.
11:58 | 02/15/20

Remembering Parkland 2 years later

{"duration":"11:58","description":"Linsey Davis speaks to Fred Guttenberg, the father of one of the victims, on the second anniversary of the tragedy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68997728","title":"Remembering Parkland 2 years later","url":"/US/video/remembering-parkland-years-68997728"}