Transcript for Rep. Adam Kinzinger delivers emotional plea before House Select Committee

Your organizes gentleman from Illinois. Mr. king's younger girls. Kyle movie. Fuses. Thank you mr. chairman and thank you my colleagues on the committee. Thank you are witnesses. I never expected today to be neutral quite as emotional for me as it has been. Talk to them a number of deal and gotten to know you. I think it's important to tell you right now though. You guys made like individual we feel a little broken. He has all talked about the effects you have to deal with than you know you talk about the impact of that day. She doesn't want it. You guys held. You know democracies. Are not just orange and by our bad days. We're defined by how we come back from Baghdad bad days. How we take accountability for that. And for all they overheated rhetoric surrounding this committee. Our mission is very simple. What's to find the truth. And is to ensure accountability. Like most Americans I'm frustrated that six months after a deadly insurrection breach the United States capitol for several hours on live television. We still don't know exactly what happened why. Because many in my party have treated this as just another partisan fight. It's toxic and it's a disservice to the officers and their families. To the staff and the employees on the capitol complex to the American people who deserve the truth. And to those generations before us who went to war to defend his self governance. Because self governance is at stake. And it's why agreed to serve on this committee. I want to know what happened that day but more importantly I want all Americans to be able to trust the work this committee does. And get the facts out there free of conspiracy. This cannot continue to be a partisan fight. I'm a Republican I'm a conservative. But in order to heal the damage caused that day we need to call out the facts. It's time to stop the outrage in the conspiracy is that fueled the violence and division in this country and most importantly it. We need to reject those that promote it. As a country it's time to learn from our past mistakes. Rebuild stronger so this never happens again. And then we can move on work. In serving on this committee I'm here to investigate January 6 not in spite of my membership in the Republican Party. But because of it. Not to win a political fight. But to learn the facts in defend our democracy here is what we know congress was not prepared. On January 6. We were prepared because we never imagined that this could happen. And attack fire alone people fostered and encouraged by those granted power through the very system. They sought to overturn. That is the lesson. That is not a conspiracy theory or counter narrative. We don't blame victims. We go after the criminals. Some have concocted a counter narrative to discredit this process on the ground that we didn't on the grounds that we didn't launch a similar investigation into the urban riots. And looting last summer mr. chairman. I was called on to serve during the summer riots is an air national Guardsmen. Are condemned those riots and destruction of property that resolved and but not once. It I ever feel that the future of self governance. Was threatened. Like I did on January 6. There is a difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law. Between a crime even grave crimes. And a two. As we begin our work today I want to call this committee's attention to the oath of office and knows how to party not to an individual but to the constitution. That represents all Americans. Everyone in elected office knows how hard it can be sometimes to keep that a us. To preserve protect and defend the constitution of the United States in the forefront of our minds. What with the political pressures and a re elections always around the corner. Mr. chairman our witnesses today like every law enforcement officer across the country took the same old we did on January 6. The temptation to compromise their post didn't come in the form of a campaign check or a threat from leadership Parnell cast week. It came in the form of a violent mob. While we on this diets were whisked away from the danger heroes like those here stood their post before it. Paid the price. And we are only here now. Because you guys were here that. Therefore it's altogether fitting and we begin our investigation of January's loss attack against the constitution. With these four men. Who made sure that the attack did not succeed. With those who help to ensure that democracy help. An ending it's important to remember that you are four with stories but there are hundreds. With stories as well that you represent. Where you said. Officer for known I know your passion is to make sure that DC metro gets the credit it's do you. I say give her at I know that you robberies and the hundreds of officers. Like officer Heidi is that responded. To that call. I want to ask does this feel like old history. Tim you before revealed. Sometimes they get you know we hear out there it's time to move on red it's been six whole months time to move on. Does this feel like old history and time to move on in just so Yasser known. Who knows or. No. There can be no moving on without accountability there can be no healing and until we make sure this can happen again. I have good days and how do you move on with out correcting what happened. Let me ask you all I wanna that hair is that they're not search for known this bit it triggered some dating your testimony when you set that. So. There's this idea that this was not a armed. Insurrection and as if somehow that is justification for what happened we know the hugs and kisses we know that. It was BLM and anti. Right of course then you would I'm sure one investigate that if that's the case. Now we've heard maybe the FBI actually started this but one of the ones that has always held was that this was not an armed insurrection. Officer Don you mention that those who storm the capital were very well organized and trained and let me ask you and I'll ask actually it's all four of you. And officer Hodges I know this was part of your job initially before you got you responded to the capital. If in the middle of that melee UC's somebody with they'd gone in that crowd. Would you be able to go out apprehend and arrest them read them their rights. And go through that process or was the mission at the moment survival and defense of the capital. So I'm asking is it possible to people who maybe had guns and we've seen that actually their horror. But this idea that while people weren't arrested with guns at the time it was Rosser viable. Start with we can just start unless let me ask you what's your response of that. Well those people who canteen to downplay this is. Byron attack on our democracy and all source. I suggest of them to. Look at the videos and in the footage one because. Common do. Things were used as a weapons like a baseball bat a hockey stick. Here brief gore a flak coal. And including the American flag. Pepper spray burst Krejci named media hold these. I didn't send things that worked pro autos and attack and used to attack us. Those are weapons. No motor homes if it is a T pain. The way they were using these items it was to her or officers it was too quirk police officer dead. Their intent was and is not to say 88 let me goal and find new republic canceled the Democrats in there when the independence it was. Every single body dole was here and is building. In a capital. That during ten west to get them out and heard him. It would have been the botched different outcome how we nets stopped them especially at the whole role where stairs entrance. Even though we had that time reading no did. Doubt was he did did they were older breaches in the capitol Arlington what's to stop war was trying to coming crude the war. And those weapons there will use don't work commons. ITunes from the way they were using a was as weapons. Media let me ask to in kind of my. Final moments. Started to know home. Ulcer Hodges you were Virginia Guardsmen believed fellow Guardsmen yes there. At any time. In your service in the military who is you know I'm an air Guardsmen. Sergeant values as we mentioned your retirement Iraq it's. And any time in your. Military service did you. Change how you defended the person in your left or right or a trade rhythm based on their political affiliation now I don't was in war anything. Now no sir Marty. The way I view it at that time goes on the American and first run next season marking and I would do everything. Possibly for me to defend him in the country at a time. You guys did that. Because did that in the blue yes. And I want to say that as the mission of this committee. We may have our deep differences on other policy issues but we are all Americans today. We thank you for holding in the house. Com about congressman from many a may respond to. Congress and our home. When you asked about the armed part. When the officers. Assumed offices so me there what appeared to be a police bandits armed. I don't know too many police officer was. And this is just me being a police officer for thirteen years debt care they're bats don't carry a gun with him so I look. We look when they're here to see a print. A didn't see that it was a garden but it. A reasonable police also believe that that's a gun around and hit. And just a quick would be specific threat is basically what looks like the outline of a guy that's correct thank you mr. chairman thank you witnessed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.