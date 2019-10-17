Transcript for Rep. Elijah Cummings dies at age 68

And we begin with that breaking news democratic congressman Elijah Cummings has passed away at the age of 68 a son of sharecroppers. Then went on to fight tirelessly for justice for zone Baltimore community. And in this country he was a force and as the outspoken chairman of the house oversight committee he helped lead the investigation of president trump. Up until his last days in congress here's just one of his few memorable moments just a few months back take a look. The one meeting I had with president trump I've said to him the greatest gift. The U and I Mr. President can give to our children. Isn't making still locked it we give them a democracy that is intact. Yes I want to bring in I'm Stephanie Rawlings Blake the former mayor of Baltimore joins us on the phone and we also have Daren Johnson the president of the NAACP. I'm Stephanie I'll start with you I'm so much to say about this man but what are your thoughts on this is very big loss today. It is an overwhelming. Cents a loss personally. Four at Stanley and for our city. And really for the country. Elijah Cummings. You have I've known him since I was a child he served in the legislature with Iraq. Father and I always. Looked at him as a person I could turn to personally professionally. Could think that someone who has did and so much. Is no longer with that it is it's devastating for our city. Yang and Derek I just going to talk about what you think he is his legacy will be for Maryland and the country. But Kotchman Cummings was nods as the country and for the citizens of his district feels the United States congressman Paul all of the citizens of this country. As chairman of the oversight committee. He held that position would distinction. His control of the rules in the process was something that was something that we can all be proud. As he begin to for so. Paid the question now of the veracity a round activities of the presidents for me I can't. His talent his skill to that a Barbara Jordan do and that the same period of impeachment do in the Nixon here. Yen Stephanie I mean we know that you worked with him so closely what do you want people. To remember Matt and to know about him. I want people to remember what are helpless biter he was he was under no fall for illusions about his health. I'm you he knew that he was feeling and I can imagine so many other people would have retreated from their duties to you have to take Caribbean take care of themselves. Where he did the opposite he dug in you know he worked in political last breath. And he he did so for the next generation he always talked about how his work was. To make sure that the next generation a generation that he would not see. Would happy opportunities that were denied to him and his aunt. And I'm I am grateful. That he got to walk the walk. In his life and his deeds recollect. And his his core values and that's something that. I don't need you we cannot take away from him and I hope will be always remembered. Yeah and Stephanie you know you had a personal relationship with him what was he like. Outside of his work. He was kind he was generous with its kind. He the ball ball. And caring and yeah he did he he took what he did very seriously he did take it felt. You know he wasn't copied and taken so. You seriously in the sense that you know he was down to her he was you know Baltimore to his core. And I think that their. I think it testament to the person that he he was that and I'm not try to make its political but we see a president who. It slow rare occasion. Is presidential what we expect for someone at a time that that debt required. You know someone scooted to console our our city has stayed patient and I would. Incredibly touched by the words president trump in his condolence message because I think it speaks to the power of congressman Cummings legacy that even trunk. Had to get himself together to. You know say goodbye and an honor him in a way that. I would dating of the statesman that congressman Cummings. West. And there at M I want your final thoughts on this what do you want people to know about him. But I think the former mayor as the qwest communes clear he was a statesman. He is a parcel we can hold up as an example for our young people crop well from across the country to move to. He served with distinction he had control of the information and he knew the rules and people respected him for that. All right Stephanie Rawlings Blake on former mayor of Baltimore in Darren Johnson president and NAACP. We think you guys for joining us today. And done just so you guys know on the White House is flying the American flag at half staff for representative Cummings.

