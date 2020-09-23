Rep. Gaetz: 'Lockdowns have likely impacted more Americans than the virus'

More
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., discusses the Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19, the president’s recent comments about the virus and the battle over the Supreme Court vacancy.
7:44 | 09/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. Gaetz: 'Lockdowns have likely impacted more Americans than the virus'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:44","description":"Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., discusses the Trump administration’s handling of COVID-19, the president’s recent comments about the virus and the battle over the Supreme Court vacancy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73177782","title":"Rep. Gaetz: 'Lockdowns have likely impacted more Americans than the virus'","url":"/US/video/rep-gaetz-lockdowns-impacted-americans-virus-73177782"}