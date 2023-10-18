Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) fails again to win Speaker of the House vote

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) and our Big Story panel discuss the ongoing fight to find the next Speaker of the House and the latest reaction to the Israel Hamas war.

October 18, 2023

