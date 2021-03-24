Transcript for Rep. Nikema Williams discusses gun control and Equal Pay Day

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Colorado on Monday joining us now to talk more about that issues console in the Kimmel Williams of Georgia. And where a gunman just over a week ago killed eight people congressman thanks very much for being with us. For having me. Congresswoman I should say you're community there you represented Atlanta here and who represented John lewis' old district there. I still reeling from the shootings last week now we're faced with his mass shooting in boulder you tweeted. Quote we must and gun violence in this country and get the guns out of the hands of people who want to inflict harm I know there's a lot of Republican opposition. Ted gun control measures. That the house has already passed. What can you do. To reach across that I'll try to find some kind of common crook the American people do want to see. Enhanced background checks and things like his are anything to to be done. Still wet. What I'm getting conceded do is represented people that was sent to Washington beat to be doubly sad and I know that that country people in this country overwhelmingly supports sensible gun control. We don't meet weapons of war we don't need. Stop weapons on the streets in this country. And for people who are appearing this too drunk drivers on the street we also we take away people's right to drive when they break the law we were part test for people to drop in this country and so it's kind of a plot argument on their heart but what I do know is that I have a hero son and when I drop them off to school every day should be issue where he's gonna come home safe and we. There are things that we can put in place like the bills that we just past and half got last week Jackson doing background checks it's best shooter an elderly and so would be able to buy that gun and a couple hours later he used it seemed she'll tell murder eight people in Georgia so there are things that we can couldn't wait to slowed down and curb these masks. We're seeing our country each week while the country was shut down. It was unfortunate that it said. A global pandemic. Should car the mass shootings that we started this country we need to make sure that as leaders in this country we're moving forward to ensure these concerns and that's what house Democrats did last week without Republican support and I am calling on our united. And congresswoman and vice president Harris today in an interview refused to discuss potential executive actions. On gun control do you want to hear the White House committed to doing something if the senate doesn't act. What I wanted to send it to do their job. This bill these two bills now a lot of in the spent and there are more things that we can do on the house that everybody has the role to play. In curbing these mass shootings that we're seeing in this country ten people were martyred in boulder and they won't be going home to their being at least ten people who just went to work that day are just showed up at the grocery store who won't be returning home is. All of our responsibility to do something about this. And what and how do you. How do you ensure people who are worried that you know who want to keep guns for their own protection. Or for hobbies like hunting for example how do you insure those people that you're not trying to come and take away their guns. While Aristide on it need an air fifteen to go honey that's one change. And a well regulated militia is what I I'm sure people talking about. Regulate it means just that regulated it does not mean that you should be able to walk around lung guns and grocery stores so that people don't know what's your intentions are. Bear in that we can put in place so that people can still have their guy and still go hunting but I'm regularly. I but I liked that we're seeing in this country keeping the guns out of the hands of people who don't need them each week things like background checks and a waiting period to get a gun are extensible solution to making sure. That we are now I. Giving people who haven't. Heard the moment when it going get it done and maybe passed the background check right then at the moment but show at. Later in the day and massacre. Eight people and surprise in Georgia. These are things that we can absolutely do something about that would not take guns away from. Responsible dollars. And that that is a concern I wanna don't trigger another seven exists on we've got you here. I it today actually marks what's called equal pay day. It marks the date when women have to work on and killed this dates to make this same that was made by their male counterparts in the previous year on average. And for woman of color that date actually comes much later in the year Dr. Joseph Biden today is sharing her own story of being paid less than a male colleague. Did is that relevant years or some congress can do about it. It is very relevant to meet ticket that he said I'm at this this is an equal payday for some women but for black women especially a black woman here in the scalp. It is not until August that we get to the point where we have purity with white men and what were able to make it in this country. And that's the problem with all of this did we often don't know that Lilly Ledbetter act. Was put in place because Lilly Ledbetter from my home state of Alabama didn't even know that she was making less than her male counterparts and when she tried to assume it was too late and the time had passed but there are so many. Opportunities within the work force where we're even told we're not supposed to discuss what we're making. And that we. And relegate women to jobs that women do have. And that we need to make sure that when we are expanding access and when we're looking at how we built this country back better. It's the pandemic we stopped so many women lead in the work or is it December women half who have been horse didn't you cheer positions and moved out of the workhorse just die. The virtue of this pandemic we have to make sure that we're looking at all of these things when we look at our infrastructure we look at how we give people back into the workforce and building Gary Condit be making sure that women who end disproportionately. Impacted SP intimidate our elevate it. All right represented the king Mo Williams. Thanks very much for being with us on those topics. Think Ian.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.