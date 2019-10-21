Transcript for 2 reported dead after plane that vanished from radar and crashed in North Carolina

This morning after it very exhaustive search. The missing aircraft. Was located near the reedy creek multi use trail. At Olmsted state park. I can confirm as a result of this crashed. Two casualties were located by investigators. Responders are continuing to evaluate this site. And we asked if you would avoid the areas will for the notes. There is no additional information regarding the crashed here is thank you.

