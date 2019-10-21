2 reported dead after plane that vanished from radar and crashed in North Carolina

More
The privately-owned aircraft was found on the ground near a hiking trail in the William B. Umstead State Park, east of the airport.
0:28 | 10/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 reported dead after plane that vanished from radar and crashed in North Carolina
This morning after it very exhaustive search. The missing aircraft. Was located near the reedy creek multi use trail. At Olmsted state park. I can confirm as a result of this crashed. Two casualties were located by investigators. Responders are continuing to evaluate this site. And we asked if you would avoid the areas will for the notes. There is no additional information regarding the crashed here is thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"The privately-owned aircraft was found on the ground near a hiking trail in the William B. Umstead State Park, east of the airport.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66425682","title":"2 reported dead after plane that vanished from radar and crashed in North Carolina","url":"/US/video/reported-dead-plane-vanished-radar-crashed-north-carolina-66425682"}