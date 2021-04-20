Transcript for Republicans comment on Rep. Maxine Waters’ statement about Chauvin trial

Well first off I've been very clear in speaking out against any kind of political rhetoric that incites violence but if you look at Maxine Waters comment the judge in the trial just yesterday. They acknowledge that Maxine Waters comments are so inflammatory that it could cause grounds for an appeal if that ruling goes the wrong way and in fact the judge went on to say. That elected officials need to stop doing this and stay out of this. The fact that speaker Pelosi. Covered four she was trying to incite violence and in fact there is violence going on right now in Minnesota. Because erections this isn't the first time she's made those kind of inflammatory comments so. You're gonna see leader McCarthy bring censure resolution to the floor I'd like to see Maxine Waters. Apologized. For the inflammatory comments that she's made inciting violence it's a powder keg down there the last thing you want to do. As make it worse and especially to give grounds for an appeal. In in what we've we all watched what happened attendance officer show they've crossed the line. It we should be. All focused on making sure that justice is carried out the last thing you'd want to do is give give a grounds for appeal that the judge himself acknowledged accidents comments.

