Transcript for Republicans decry committee investigating Jan. 6 riot

You're looking live at Capitol Hill what we are awaiting the start of the first hearing of the house select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the US capitol. Republicans have called the select committee gave partisan sham. And leader McCarthy pulled all of his Republican appointments out after speaker Pelosi rejected two of them. Now Republican congressman Jodi heist at Georgia joins me. A little bit more on this in his side of the story congressman first all thanks for being here appreciate taking the time. I know you voted to overturn the election results on January 6 and you argued. It was trump supporters who lost their lives that day not trump supporters who were taking the lives of others. You said a capitol police officer die that day of natural causes and voted against a bill. Awarding the congressional gold medal to capitol police officers and now this morning you treated up policies January 6 sham show begins today. What an embarrassment so walk me through this why do you think what's happening today this hearing is a sham. Republicans as one sided. Look this is big blow the city's. Entire committee she elects a chairman. She selects the staff. She is now selecting who is going to come forth its witnesses she has denied. The Republicans from being on the committee. Individuals who are well qualified to do so. It shows very clearly that this the cards are stacked she won't sister B a one sided. That select committee. Not to go down a certain path of questioning and sorters that. That it did that go along with the narrative that she wants to create the real question to meet honoring him is where was Nancy Pelosi. In all of this army she oversees all the operational decisions of the house no question. She has a part in all of this and yet she refuses to testify. We need to hear from Nancy Pelosi we need to hear from the sergeant of arms we need to hear from the mayor of DC. But it as long as this committee is set up under the leadership. The direct leadership when bands diplomacy none of those key players are whenever I give testimony and that's just not right. Now after Nancy Pelosi rejected and the two appointees from the Republican Party. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy alluded to the idea that Republicans would launch their own investigation if she didn't reconsider we now know she did not reconsider. Well we haven't heard much more about that that now Republican investigation do you expect that will go forward. You will need state economy the American people as a horrible thing it was a tragic day. For our country we need dancers there's no question about that. But we're not gonna get answers from this election meeting this is going to be a partisan thing through and through and we're going to see them beginning today. So to count and bandage to get to the truth just trying to get all the information. We need to have a further investigation and as I said some of those individuals and I mentioned a moment ago needed to supply we need. It serves. No question that there were. I there was intelligence the days before a January 6 that there were as a potential riot that was wanna take place. Where oh where were those. Individuals who were making the decisions while it was a National Guard not called him that even on the day of the right. All of those answers ultimately. Are going to point the people like Nancy Pelosi. We'll see congressman Jodi highs of Georgia I think one thing we can all agree on the American people want all of the answers that we can possibly find on what happened that day and how to prevent it again we appreciate your time today congressman thank you. Thank you I am.

