Transcript for Rescued hiker fled knife-wielding man, ate cactus

The California hiker found alive after she was missing for four days Cheryl Powell says she was forced to leave the trail she was on after a man started chasing her with a night. This morning and overjoyed Southern California family has been reunited in a hospital that. Rescue teams found sixty year old Cheryl Powell a lie after missing for four days in a remote part the national forest. This is the moment daily members were told Powell had been found dehydrated and exhausted but resilient. Her son's as Powell left their campsite to take her dog for a walk. And that's when she says she was chased by a man with a knife and got lost. Jason down the hill straightaway speeds. It's pulling her. I'd like she wasn't where they expected her to be. Experienced hiker survival skills kicked in but after a certain point she could barely walk you down water she ate a cactus. Now it's her Brunette hands. News outlet night. Point too much dehydration. Using thermal imaging from the air in dogs on the ground search crews comb the dangerous to rain on Monday rescuers first found my elite that five pound New York keep who and a short time later they found Powell. And it's a long. And coming. It's often. Everything happened so fast persona. Jerrells family including her husband a 42 years saying they kept faith that she would be okay did nothing how. That's important this miracle. The miracle of miracles. Cheryl Stanley expects her to be released from the hospital soon police have not commented on whether they're trying to find that man with a knife.

