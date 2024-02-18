Rescued marmoset enjoys chin massage at Oakland Zoo

A marmoset named Estrela is enjoying life at the Oakland Zoo after being rescued from a home in Southern California where she was illegally kept as a pet, officials say.

February 18, 2024

