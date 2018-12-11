Research scientist Jon E. Keeley speaks on wildfires and climate change

More
At least 31 dead, 228 missing, 7,000 structures destroyed in blazes.
3:39 | 11/12/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Research scientist Jon E. Keeley speaks on wildfires and climate change

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59148204,"title":"Research scientist Jon E. Keeley speaks on wildfires and climate change","duration":"3:39","description":"At least 31 dead, 228 missing, 7,000 structures destroyed in blazes.","url":"/US/video/research-scientist-jon-keeley-speaks-wildfires-climate-change-59148204","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.