Resident hippo plays in the water

More
Mahali, the sole resident hippo at the Denver Zoo, had fun playing with a ball, while swimming around in the water.
0:50 | 01/21/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Resident hippo plays in the water
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Mahali, the sole resident hippo at the Denver Zoo, had fun playing with a ball, while swimming around in the water.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68425422","title":"Resident hippo plays in the water","url":"/US/video/resident-hippo-plays-water-68425422"}