Transcript for Residents flee as Getty Fire threatens Los Angeles

The Getty fire in Los Angeles shut down southbound lanes at one of America's busiest highways the four O five freeway. The fire char in hundreds of acres and at least five homes in just hours in the area Brent what. Home to some of the most expensive homes in the country. Basketball all star LeBron James forced to evacuate early this morning along with former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger. And when enemy deck and I looked to the left and I saw this huge inferno. Fire and smoke. And claims. Thousands of residents were told to evacuate the mayor of Los Angeles time people to take these notices seriously. If you have evacuation notice and you're listening we right now and you're still in your home. Leave. Los Angeles firefighters continue to work tirelessly to keep the fire at bay. As of windy conditions continue through the week. We expect another standing in a wind event to come through on Wednesday and Thursday that will be Vieri strong. So we're going to be working around the clock to extinguished as many hot spots as we can't. And up north that can keep fires still burning strong and more than 66000. Acres in the wine region of Sonoma county and hundreds of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate with mini more still without power. As windy fiery conditions continue to take over the region. Destroying nearly 100 structures. Here at the command post in Brentwood California you can see fire Indians lined up here hundreds of firefighters. Ready to offer their help here in Southern California. Helena Gomez ABC news Brentwood California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.