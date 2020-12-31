First responders rescue man, 2 dogs from truck partially submerged in icy waters

A man and his dogs were rescued after his truck became partially submerged in an icy river in Sublette County, Wyoming, on Dec. 27.
3:05 | 12/31/20

Transcript for First responders rescue man, 2 dogs from truck partially submerged in icy waters
Yeah. Yeah. I've got my rope peer. Duo gets. You've got a dog let them. Know. I haven't Ralph your guy that you need it. He does not benefit all. Did I did not they're like yeah. Okay. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

