This morning what are the fastest phase three vaccine trials ever is now well under way. There are no corners being cut John I'll guarantee is that. Safety is very important what we're doing is not compromising safety. This as a corona virus death told nationwide inches closer to a hundred in 50000. Hospitalizations rise seen in forty states after seeing its worst day yet Kentucky is now shutting down bars for two week statewide action is necessary. The decision coming after doctor Deborah Brooks pleaded with states to take action. We do believe that there are states say do need to close their bars. Two. Saint Louis also changing course. Ordering bars to close by 10 PM after scenes like this party years packed together no social distant scene or mask. But Tennessee's governor says he has no plans for statewide restrictions. Despite rising infections me and deaths. We talked about statewide mandates. We also talk about alternative approaches. And now new scenes of a breeze in disregard for social distancing. Near Denver thousands define orders for an outdoor concerts in Alabama more than forty people testing positive. After attending a multi day revival event at a church in New Jersey police bus dean as 700 person party. And an ear being beat. And in South Florida and gym owner being led away in handcuffs after refusing to enforce a county mask mandates. I don't see how I can make my my patrons. Wear a mask while on a treadmill. Some funeral homes around Miami sane and their overwhelmed bringing in refrigerated trucks to store covic victims meanwhile new Kobe cases are in Iraq dean the Major League Baseball season just days after it started. I don't put this in the nightmare category. The Miami Marlins canceling their first home game after eleven players and two coaches got infected. The team took the field against the chilly Sunday despite already knowing four players were positive. The Phillies canceling Monday scheme against the Yankees as a precaution. Now other coaches and managers are questioning if it's safe to finish the season. You know what I'm announcement comes here. Now I really right now you don't know there because of my heart condition. What happens now to me if I do get. But the commissioner says health protocols are worked keen to protocols were built in order to allow us to continue to play through those positive stuff that's why we have the expanded rosters. That's why we have the pool alone of additional players. And now more uncertainty in the NFL at least six more players are now opting out of the upcoming season because of concerns about the virus. Baseball Commissioner. Take us around him he and he friendly T eighteen so many clear. They can no longer be it. Asked where. Megan thank you.

