The results are in from the primaries in New York, Florida

Charlie Crist secured the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Florida and will go head-to-head with Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Plus, more on the New York special election results.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live