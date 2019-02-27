Transcript for Retired officer wants to find baby he delivered in 1994

There's an odd class. Are you female and when you worn on a street in the Bronx if cell and NYPD. Detective is looking for radio for good reason. Because this detected tweeting out today detective Mason at. That he delivered a baby girl on Mara Meehan avenue 25 years ago the NYPD tweeting this picture because of this. Two and a half decades later. This detective wants to be reunited with the little baby that you see in that picture now 25 years old so if you know. If you are that baby or know who that baby is contacting in my PDU.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.