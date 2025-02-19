RFK Jr. says he will 'investigate' childhood vaccine schedule, antidepressants

Board certified psychiatrist Dr. Sasha Hamdani reacts to the comments Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made to a room packed with federal health workers on Tuesday.

February 19, 2025

