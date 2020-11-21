Transcript for Rhode Island doctor worries about rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations

Our concern isn't the situation now their concern is what happens. When people spend time with elevens -- Thanksgiving across the state were eluding pressed to the brink in terms of hospital capacity we're very worried that at this current checked you're gonna be Christians of the field hospital pretty soon there are only so many qualified nurses doctors who can take care of patients and there are only so many hospital that's their only so many icu beds the market will who have over the more difficult it becomes were worried that this will be. December in which. RIC used overflow comment in which. Field hospital is rapidly filled up and really hopeful that people will hear the messages that we're trying to send out really hopeful that people will listen to the governor really hopeful that people will take this seriously because Rhode islanders are dying from this and we need to stop this.

