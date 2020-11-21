-
Now Playing: COVID-19 testing lines grow across US as cases continue to surge
-
Now Playing: US breaks daily records for tests, cases and hospitalizations
-
Now Playing: Quawan Charles remembered at public funeral
-
Now Playing: Skydiver swings out from hot-air balloon
-
Now Playing: Video shows danger of frying turkey
-
Now Playing: Long lines of cars seen at Colorado’s 1st In-N-Out
-
Now Playing: Warm air builds across East Coast
-
Now Playing: Americans headed home for holiday despite the warnings
-
Now Playing: Mother of Quawan Charles speaks out about son's death
-
Now Playing: Pfizer and BioNTech asking for emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Nation erupts in demand for justice in Breonna Taylor’s case: Part 2
-
Now Playing: What we know about Breonna Taylor’s death in police shooting: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor’s legacy lives on: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Breonna Taylor grand jurors speak out about charging decision: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Calls for justice for Breonna Taylor continue: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Kentucky grand jury makes decision in Breonna Taylor case: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Officer in Breonna Taylor shooting says police shouldn’t have waited to enter: Part 7