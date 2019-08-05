Transcript for Ride-share drivers go on strike

This morning overlook passengers across the country will have to find a new ride. Full service should understand. We are human being you know. Drivers and at least ten major cities from New York to LA are going on strike sorting at 7 AM. Turning off their apps in hopes of forcing their employers to start sharing the profits. Because his veto voter. Visible but in doing these days. Hoover's first public stock offering a set to make the company billions tomorrow. The strikers say none of that casual go to the workers impact this Hoover driver in New York says his pay has been slashed in half in recent months. They couldn't wait until they're fun meaning. We hope he's being held mall and also voted no exit its 75 video. Strike organizers say the company takes as much as 60% of what passengers pay on some fears. They say that leaves the drivers were next to nothing after operating cost the goal of the strike is to put a cap on Matt. Limiting how much the companies can skim off the top two between fifteen and 25%. Depending on their location overnight the rice your giants responded to the strike over telling ABC news drivers are the heart of our service. We can't succeed without them and leapt at it were constantly working to improve how we can best serve our driver community. Here in New York drivers are planning a few hours strike from seven to 9 AM but in Los Angeles they're planning to strike. All day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.