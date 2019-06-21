Transcript for Rideshare safety law signed to honor slain student

There is a new law in New Jersey that is designed to help Rick attacked passengers who use ride sharing services governor Phil Murphy signed it yesterday the bill was named for south Jersey students Samantha Josephson. She was murdered back in March after she got into a stranger's car that she thought was hurt and Burke. The new law makes that hard to do it requires for higher vehicles to prominently display the drivers credentials. And lighted signs identifying the company on the outside of that car Joseph since father praised the new law. That's what's already in place. I would not be standing here. CNET that would. CNET that would be alive. Josephson Stanley says they are working to get a federal law. Past.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.