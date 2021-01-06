Transcript for Ripple effects of Tulsa race massacre still felt today

And 100 years since Tulsa race massacre. Occurred but the ripple effects are still being felt today earlier I spoke with ABC news contributor LC granderson. About the massacres generational and pax T to listen. This happened this century ago now but how are the ripple effect still being felt today. Where are. You know it's immeasurable and and I'm not saying that this two alone. Que no DARPA question. But it's she movie nearly impossible. To quantify. A what he extinction. And aerospace. Seriously slick black Wall Street needs. Our case in point we all know we number one way in which a middle course of doing well. It's a real estate. And obviously when you're talent is being bombarded government itself. When you have on your town completely destroyed and insurance companies. GRC our. Or you don't get reparations from the government to help you rebuild. You don't just lose no immediate where all you also lose access to potential growth. Your children whose access to their potential will and her children exactly circumstantial well. We also know during the seventies and eighties the two Purdue and the corporation of state colleges and universities. It wasn't uncommon for families to tap into bedrooms and broke to help pay for universities and colleges for your children. A home. Taken out you know second loan mortgage with a mortgage and things of that nature. That black people brown people do not have access to because we didn't phones are pretty good thing clear. Again. If you go back to not just call also hope all of the race writers start happening in and around maritime from a hundred tantrum like the past eighty years or so. Should have been a way our abilities to build wealth through real estate home it's absolutely incredible in California for instance black. Had basically an entire beach and wish you were including a healthy neighborhoods and help people or businesses and government came in. We moved. Black people fought back property and then replace it with partners that big and black people from being there. Not just imagine how much will could have been built. They're black people were allowed to just live their lives in peace and allowed him. What's the value Riverside property they have ruled completions in California. To just simply. A mature. So Diane it is absolutely. It's nearly impossible to talk about the severity were damaged from not just calls for all of these rings right it's what I am glad that we resource people to begin the conversation. Concerns over. Six point all of the reasons why this is a significant source of economic gap between white and all other minorities or people of color coming. Hurts you know prefer many people in this country in the Tulsa race massacre wasn't even on their radar didn't even know it happened at all. Until last year may be a couple years ago so now that it is more widespread people are talking about this more the story's getting out there. What do we do with that knowledge. Well first of all we stupid can you hear the word out there I do recognize that having a sitting president of the Broussard and draw attention to it. It's a significant step in terms of talking over story. What is important that we continue to tell the story from not just pulls over again about all of the right it's actually talk tomorrow on. Race relations and we talked about economic gaps to help character education gap affects federal. Home what do we do we consume information. I will like to see. This administration in particular. Follow through on the promises that were made where presidential partner was candidate so hard that. No it's really nice to hear yourself be acknowledged in terms of your struggles and an acknowledged Haines. Throughout the course of a campaign. But what's even better is seen policies. That are addressing. They're paying a hundred dollars. Obstacles that are impacted of people. We're very significant thing getting him in office for giving vice president public terrorist in office so what do we do about it. We can seem to put pressure on this current administration to follow through on the promises that were made to us. In addition sort of correct we continue to put pressure on the operations there where employers. Because reparations to console we have to come from the US government. We know they're corporations are not conform to use their dollars lobbying in order to make sure that the policy that will benefit film. Pushed through congress hopefully through state and local officials and legislators. What are your wouldn't usual muscle in order to make sure you can tax free nationwide audit to zoning that you want you can certainly use that same muscle. To make sure that reparations. Leaving certain financial right in your church or all the way he sort serves. Canceling student loan debt war making sure that in future businesses that you part of what book. A minority owned businesses to help now doing their own world. Through having make sure there is what could have been contractor. So there are other things that you can do if you're in charge of corporations if you human resource department right now. To help in this conversation besides Saddam Hussein had engine teams. Hideki remover. And elderly and the president is scheduled to speak today in Tulsa and addressed. How at least T plans to try to address do you racial income gap soaps and what are you hoping to hear from him specifically today. I would like to hear him address to police in particular student loan debt number one. And then number two. You know information about what is happening work to George Florie acts. What exactly are you doing to put pressure on the senate because has already passed the house on this Saturday. In order to make sure that we don't oppose the mid term elections would you have been there promise them for field. Because he just says that there's economic pressures. Home better are prohibiting us from maximizing the American dream or our system emerged American dream. I don't think any of us need to reach out certainly not over the last twelve months or so. How important leaders that we address police reform so I would like to hear golds and gains monitors now today. As he talks about what happened there a hundred years ago. Lauren LC granderson always great to have you thanks cells in. Thank you very for me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.