-
Now Playing: Yale responds to alleged racial tension on campus
-
Now Playing: Hog goes wild for watermelon
-
Now Playing: NTSB investigating Tesla crash, fire that killed 2 teens
-
Now Playing: High school evacuated after chemistry class explosion injures 17 students, 1 teacher
-
Now Playing: Hazardous fumes continue after Kilauea volcano eruption
-
Now Playing: Flooding forces evacuations in Montana as storms head for Midwest, Northeast
-
Now Playing: Massive cloud of pollen caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Police video disputes racism claim at Airbnb
-
Now Playing: Women arrested for throwing ash-like substance at police chief
-
Now Playing: Murder suspect found hiding in victim's basement
-
Now Playing: USS Fitzgerald Officer pleads guilty to role in deadly collision
-
Now Playing: Couple lied about cancer child in GoFundMe scam: Police
-
Now Playing: Plane evacuated after smoke fills cabin
-
Now Playing: Emotional testimony kicks off Texas kidnapping trial
-
Now Playing: 'Spiritual healer' charged with sexually assaulting clients
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Americans freed from North Korea amid Iran deal backlash
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: North Korean prisoners freed ahead of planned Trump meeting
-
Now Playing: Florida widow charged with husband's murder 17 years later
-
Now Playing: Man targeting his wife shoots and kills 3 others, commits suicide: Police
-
Now Playing: Florida deputy dies from gunshot wound after apparent dispute over shot cat