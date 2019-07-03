Transcript for R.Kelly back behind bars for unpaid child support

We have ABC Tommy honest in Chicago. Lana that new allegation coming out of Detroit and police say the woman involved allegedly was thirteen at the time. But. Now he's here because he failed to pay child support payments he owes that's why we're the 160000. Dollars now we asked the spokesperson. How can. Never learned how to read or write. And just. Last month opened a bank account in his own name for the first time and that is audiences are mats. That being said he's not going to jail until he pit that child support payments again more than 160000. Dollars. He owes to his ex wife all of this happening after that explosive interview with CBS. We're. From the fifty women were all. Lies. He claims that their parents sold them to him. Well the parents are saying that the absolute lie that art LE. Is a serial liar and they never ever fooled their daughters to our Kelly. That they want to get in contact with their daughters they wanted to speak to them and more importantly they want to see them reporting here from Chicago for ABC news live on top Dallas want to back to you. Thanks so much time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.