Road trip reckoning over historic names

More
ABC News’ Clayton Sandell travels across the state of Colorado to different communities grappling with changing names of locations with racially problematic names or history.
8:06 | 09/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Road trip reckoning over historic names

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:06","description":"ABC News’ Clayton Sandell travels across the state of Colorado to different communities grappling with changing names of locations with racially problematic names or history.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72761469","title":"Road trip reckoning over historic names","url":"/US/video/road-trip-reckoning-historic-names-72761469"}