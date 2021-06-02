Robot dog shows off skills, including jumping rope

Boston Dynamics revealed their latest robot that can play jump rope, operate switches and pick up objects ranging from laundry to cinder blocks.
2:05 | 02/06/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Robot dog shows off skills, including jumping rope
