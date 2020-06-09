Transcript for Rochester mayor seeks reform in city

He's not sound TV as the mayor of the CD's I'm mr. cruise. Not that his death be in vain to do everything possible. To transform how you please see to Chile protect and save our residents. That is like today. As a child was based on Jefferson avenue and educating elephant Mac school and as a mother who raises my daughter NIC. I can't be committing myself to doing that where. And we have already begun. We are doubling the availability of mental health professionals. At the suggestion of council vice president Lightfoot. Let's take our family crisis intervention team basket out of the police department. In bit in its funding to the department of youth and recreation services. Where are pathways to peace program are ready resides. To better and more humanely serve our residents. We will fully engaged with the grace commission. And our real rapid response team to further improve our response to mental health crisis these. In re envisioned. Our police department. In the city of fractious. We take care of our own. I am proud. To stand here with reverend Myra brown. Pastor a steered his Christi church. Today she and I met. And we're together to come up with a plan that will allow our protesters. To exercise their First Amendment right. To a symbol free from distressed. Wow our officers protect the public safety building. Pastor brown and I are calling on the elders of this CD and our community. To me at her church located at 121. North teach you street at 6:30 PM today. RTS has agreed to bus in our elders they will fifteens as the bus Bernard. Which we have protesters. And our police department. I appreciate her and others. For their willingness to step up and help us through these trying times and fortunately. We will not have the opportunity. To save missed approved. I can't bring him back. None of us can. Well what I do have the opportunity to ensure. Is that he's in memory. Creates. And relax fifteen change. To restore. There he did not die in vain. At the next man or woman that need our help gifted very best that this community hasta Oscar. I understand that there are certain calls that law enforcement should handle alone and we are looking at ways to. Re imagine policing surrounding. It's how. And have been for the last several months. And as the mayor stated we have are ready sir to working with City Council to. Removed. Bigamy crisis intervention team has noticed basket from the air PD and all this resource dries and we are prepared to do in war. Our PD is working with our county's forensic intervention team and clinicians out of the office of mental health to effectively. Assist residents with mental health and eats. Who have repeated contact with the law enforcement. We have to go to connects that individuals outpatient services and to decrease the use of emergency crisis responses.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.